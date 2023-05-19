Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBIGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $115.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.57. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, Director Kathryn Girten purchased 4,900 shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $47,677.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,677. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn Girten acquired 4,900 shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $47,677.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 4,157 shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $53,292.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,584.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

