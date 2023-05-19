Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $115.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.57. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, Director Kathryn Girten purchased 4,900 shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $47,677.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,677. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn Girten acquired 4,900 shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $47,677.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 4,157 shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $53,292.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,584.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.