Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $115.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.57. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $15.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, Director Kathryn Girten purchased 4,900 shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $47,677.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,677. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn Girten acquired 4,900 shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $47,677.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 4,157 shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $53,292.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,584.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (RMBI)
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
- Will Papa John’s Turnaround Serve Up More Revenue Growth?
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.