Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Richardson Electronics Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. 95,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,927. The stock has a market cap of $252.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.80. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41.
Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 12.83%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Richardson Electronics
Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Richardson Electronics (RELL)
