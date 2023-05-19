Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. 95,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,927. The stock has a market cap of $252.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.80. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Richardson Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 169,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 111,750 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

