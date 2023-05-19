Richard Kenneth Jr. Coleman Purchases 25,000 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) CEO Richard Kenneth Jr. Coleman purchased 25,000 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $20,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,223.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ STRR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Star Equity had a positive return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Star Equity by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

