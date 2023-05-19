Ribbon Finance (RBN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $47.07 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.07 million and approximately $535,640.57 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

