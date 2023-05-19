Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,829 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.