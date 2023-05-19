Reviewing Wag! Group (PET) and The Competition

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Wag! Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98% Wag! Group Competitors -21.46% -38.02% -3.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wag! Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $54.87 million -$38.57 million -1.34 Wag! Group Competitors $671.07 million $12.91 million 1,104.53

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Wag! Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wag! Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wag! Group Competitors 201 897 1449 64 2.53

Wag! Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 181.25%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 16.67%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Wag! Group competitors beat Wag! Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

