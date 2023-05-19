Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 21,401 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $739,404.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 18,517 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $584,952.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,082.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 21,401 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $739,404.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,283,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. The company had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Further Reading

