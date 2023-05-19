Research Analysts Set Expectations for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Enthusiast Gaming in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Enthusiast Gaming’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

EGLX stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37,658 shares during the period. 11.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

