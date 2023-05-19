Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rezolute, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rezolute in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rezolute’s current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share.

Get Rezolute alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RZLT. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Rezolute from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Rezolute Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RZLT opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Rezolute has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $3.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.