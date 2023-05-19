Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) CFO Jean M. Franchi Sells 11,351 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $204,885.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. 45,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,852. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a current ratio of 23.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84.
REPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.
