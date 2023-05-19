Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) CFO Jean M. Franchi Sells 11,351 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $204,885.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. 45,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,852. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a current ratio of 23.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Replimune Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,291,000 after buying an additional 1,424,810 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,761,000 after purchasing an additional 893,573 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,016,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 620,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,966,000 after purchasing an additional 611,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

