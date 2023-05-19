Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.82. 72,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $264.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.