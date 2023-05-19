Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGAGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGA. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.80.

Shares of RGA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.08. 101,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.40. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

