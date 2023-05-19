Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

RM has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regional Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Regional Management Stock Performance

NYSE RM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.69. 3,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,720. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $257.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 60.55 and a current ratio of 60.55.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regional Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

