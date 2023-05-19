Redburn Partners Upgrades Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to Buy

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIYGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bankinter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Bankinter stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

