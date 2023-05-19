Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,234,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,102,528 shares.The stock last traded at $6.17 and had previously closed at $5.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXRX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 19.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $74,012.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,585,172 shares in the company, valued at $63,184,482.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $74,012.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,585,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,184,482.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $155,773.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,689.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 198,782 shares of company stock worth $1,538,541 and sold 197,100 shares worth $1,389,529. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

