Realty Income (NYSE:O) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of O traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,299,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 215.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.