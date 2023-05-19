Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,525,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $254,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $95.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.67%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.