Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 268,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,645. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $281.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 3.12. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

Insider Activity

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Palumbo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,068.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lisa M. Palumbo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $268,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 154,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,330. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $39,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of high purity cellulose, paperboard, and high-yield pulp products. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The High Purity Cellulose segment manufactures and markets high purity cellulose, which is sold as either cellulose specialties or commodity products in the U.S., Canada, and France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.