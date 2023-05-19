Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.33. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

