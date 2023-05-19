R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Bank of America

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.44.

R1 RCM Stock Up 0.1 %

RCM opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.96, a PEG ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Rivas acquired 71,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,714.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in R1 RCM by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 505,899 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 42,314 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in R1 RCM by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $27,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,446 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

