Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRTEA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. 231,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,214,901. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $35,891,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,492,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,070 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 265.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,436,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,400 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 25,899,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 91.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,651,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.