Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QRTEA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. 231,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,214,901. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $35,891,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,492,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,070 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 265.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,436,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,400 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 25,899,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 91.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,651,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.
