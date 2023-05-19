QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO) Trading Down 2.8%

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 16,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 35,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.78 million and a P/E ratio of -9.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

