Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.35. The stock had a trading volume of 86,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,937. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

