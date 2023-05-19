Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Decreased by Analyst

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AmerisourceBergen in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.82. The consensus estimate for AmerisourceBergen’s current full-year earnings is $11.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $174.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $175.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.71.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,122,000 after buying an additional 499,465 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

