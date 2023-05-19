Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AppLovin Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AppLovin in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AppLovin’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

APP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $44.76.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $217,358,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $96,920,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 425.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $22,402,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

