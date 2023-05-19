Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for The TJX Companies, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TJX Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

