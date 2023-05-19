Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Union in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

WU opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. Western Union has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Western Union by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 85,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 54,737 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $6,411,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 443.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 813,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 663,890 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Union by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,008,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 280,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $3,355,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

