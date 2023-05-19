Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Avis Budget Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $11.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $11.61. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $32.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $261.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $162.70 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.39.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.99 EPS.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $9,274,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 187,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

