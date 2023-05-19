Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Q2 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $27.72. 338,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,808. Q2 has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $279,274.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $81,663.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 205,862 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,557.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,636. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares during the period.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.