Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Lifted by Desjardins

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $11.28 EPS.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.28 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$570.00 million.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

Lassonde Industries Cuts Dividend

Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$209.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$269.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

