Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Intrusion Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Intrusion in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Intrusion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 241.45% and a negative return on equity of 2,107.15%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million.

INTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday.

INTZ opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $29.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.41. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intrusion by 67.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 186,350 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the first quarter worth $354,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Intrusion by 16.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 72,902 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion, Inc is a cybersecurity company, which offers customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. Its solutions include INTRUSION Shield, INTRUSION TraceCop, and INTRUSION Savant.

