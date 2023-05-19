Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a report released on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PEG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.14%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,609 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 290,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,038,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,878,000 after purchasing an additional 44,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.