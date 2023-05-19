Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) is Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,253,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,502 shares during the period. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $55,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 110,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 58,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

PIM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,417. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

