Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.76. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $7.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.30. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 285.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

