PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Shares of PTCT opened at $58.13 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $3,184,080.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,936.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $3,184,080.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,936.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $38,093.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

