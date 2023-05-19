Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.29) to GBX 1,550 ($19.42) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.92) to GBX 1,850 ($23.17) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.92) to GBX 1,700 ($21.30) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,540.00.

NYSE:PUK opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. Prudential has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after buying an additional 42,518 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Prudential by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 232,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 161,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

