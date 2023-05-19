Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRTA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.33.

Prothena Stock Performance

PRTA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.61. 179,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,096. Prothena has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,845 shares in the company, valued at $162,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 95,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $7,029,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $236,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $14,395,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 45.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 84.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Prothena by 16.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

