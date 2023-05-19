Prom (PROM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $81.18 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. Prom has a market capitalization of $81.18 million and approximately $17.69 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.45 or 0.00016554 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,884.59 or 1.00041730 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.31849468 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,235,434.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

