Prom (PROM) One Day Volume Tops $16.43 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. Prom has a total market cap of $83.86 million and approximately $16.43 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.59 or 0.00017133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025955 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018313 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,866.04 or 1.00176902 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.31849468 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,235,434.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

