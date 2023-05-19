Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Primo Water from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC downgraded Primo Water from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Price Performance

Primo Water stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.71. 446,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,929. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Primo Water by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Articles

