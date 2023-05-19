Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Insider Duncan Leggett Sells 6,921 Shares

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) insider Duncan Leggett sold 6,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £9,274.14 ($11,617.36).

Premier Foods Price Performance

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 132 ($1.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Premier Foods plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.70 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 138.80 ($1.74). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.23. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,207.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 909.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Premier Foods Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

(Get Rating)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.