PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PRA Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRA Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 395,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,627. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.52 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.50%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PRA Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $425,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $141,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 147.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 4,535.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

