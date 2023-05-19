PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.91. The stock had a trading volume of 380,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,355. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $145.51.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

