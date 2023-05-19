PotCoin Trading 61.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 152.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $714,097.31 and $0.32 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 61.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00340644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013179 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019763 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,313,777 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

