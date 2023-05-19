Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CEO Buys $96,401.80 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 87,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $96,401.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,334,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 63,796 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $73,365.40.

On Friday, March 17th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 184,093 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $235,639.04.

Porch Group Price Performance

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.75 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 62.83% and a negative return on equity of 113.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Porch Group by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 426,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 261,536 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Porch Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,638,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 287,535 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,641,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital lowered Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

