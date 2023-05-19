Pocket Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $361,267.43 (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $37.77 million and $361,267.43 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

