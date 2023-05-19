PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,675,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $545,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,306 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.03. 326,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,192. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

