PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 37,199 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,880,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $620,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,366. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

