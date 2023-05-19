PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 14,447 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $273,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,604,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,114,000 after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,463,000 after buying an additional 820,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,541,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,972 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.2 %

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,269. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.92 and its 200-day moving average is $146.29. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

