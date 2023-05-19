PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,570,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,793 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,127,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 107,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.18. 2,457,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

